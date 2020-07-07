Miheeka Bajaj displays wedding jootis

It is known news that Rana Daggubati and his lady love Miheeka Bajaj got officially engaged amid the lockdown on 20th May and their wedding will be held in the month of August. The wedding preparations have been started and are in full swing. Meanwhile, Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram and posted a picture of her wedding jootis. The soon-to-be Daggubati daughter-in-law, Miheeka will be wearing elegantly designed embroidered Fizzy Goblet jootis on the occasion of her wedding.

Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj may tie the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The lavish palace was Nawab Sir Viqar-ul-Umra and it was renovated into a luxurious hotel a decade ago. Rana Daggubati’ father Suresh Babu had earlier revealed to a daily that his son will be marrying Miheeka Bajaj adhering to the precautionary guidelines implemented by the government in the wake of the pandemic.

Recently, Rana Daggubati revealed to a daily about how he feels the marriage will change his life. Baahubali star denied that his marriage to Miheeka Bajaj will not alter his life in any manner. He also added that his to-be wife Miheeka is extremely supportive and always makes the things easier for him.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabhu Solomon’ Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie has been titled Kaadan and Aranya in Tamil and Telugu respectively.