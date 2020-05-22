Michael Jordon, Vivian Richards have similar qualities: Wasim Jaffer

New Delhi

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Thursday compared the basketball legend Michael Jordon to West Indies’ great batsman Vivian Richards and said that both of them have similar qualities.

Earlier this week, a documentary on Michael Jordon titled ‘The Last Dance‘ concluded on Netflix, and ever since the premiere of the documentary, everyone has been bowled by the journey of Jordon and Chicago Bulls.

“When people look at best sportsmen ever Michael Jordan will always be up there. The self-belief, dedication, determination, and utter domination in his sport. What an athlete, if I were to relate him to any cricketer with similar qualities it’ll be,” Jaffer tweeted.

Over his career, Michael Jordon played 15 seasons in the NBA, and he managed to win six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordon is still viewed by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.

He is also credited for making NBA popular across the globe.

Jordon has also won six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and three All-Star Game MVP awards.

On the other hand, the 68-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players to have stepped out on the cricket field.

He was the vital cog in Windies’ invincible lineup during the 1980s.

Richards scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.