MG Srinivas to start work on Birbal sequel

IBC Office June 19, 2020
Director and actor MG Srinivas is set to helm Birbal 2.0, the second in his proposed trilogy, which will be the follow up to the first part — Birbal: Finding Vajramuni. Srini, as he is known in filmi circles, tells us that he used the lockdown to fine tune the script of the sequel. He says, “While doing Birbal itself we had announced that it is going to be a trilogy. The response to the first part, now that it is also on an OTT platform, including from non-Kannadigas, has been a tremendous boost. Birbal 2.0 will have no connection with the first film and the next. The story of the first case was about finding Vajramuni. The second case will also be whodunit edge-of-the-seat thriller revolving around a murder case. Actors Suresh Heblikar and Sujay Shastry will be seen in prominent roles in the sequel. The shoot will predominantly take place in Bengaluru.”
Srini had completed 30% of his next, Old Monk, before the lockdown was announced. “Old Monk is a family drama that is on the lines of Srinivasa Kalyana. Now that the government has granted permission to resume shooting, we have to chalk out plans on how to get going without violating norms,” he sums up.

