Metro work at Bannerghatta Road suspended after labour tests Covid-19

Work at a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd site on Bannerghatta Road was suspended on Thursday after a labourer was suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Namma Metro work had resumed only a few days ago after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

BMRCL sources said the migrant labourer, employed at the site on Bannerghatta Road (Gottigere-Swagath Road Cross elevated section of Phase 2), showed symptoms of Covid-19. “He was suffering from high fever and fatigue, which caused panic among other employees. Work was immediately suspended and he was taken to a hospital,” said a source.

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth said work on the section where the man was working was halted as a precautionary measure. “He tested negative for Covid-19. Work will resume on Friday,” he said. The corporation had on April 24 stated it has restarted Metro work, which was suspended since March 22 due to the nationwide lockdown.

As many as 2,051 migrants are working at 73 Metro sites. They include Gottigere-Swagath Road Cross elevated section, Jayadeva flyover, Vellara Junction-Pottery Town underground section, Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura Township, Mysuru Road-Kengeri section and RV Road-Bommasandra. Officials have intensified preventive steps after the incident. “We have asked contractors to ensure social distancing and conduct basic health checks and also alert us if any worker shows Covid-19 symptoms,” said an official.

Officials said work is progressing in stages. “There is no shortage of raw material as of now since contractors are supposed to keep stocks for three to six months,” said an official. Sources said they ensured contractors paid migrant workers. However, there are complaints that roofing workers on Kengeri and Kanakapura stretches have not been paid by sub-contractors yet.