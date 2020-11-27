Metro services to Anjanapura to start in December

If all goes as planned, commuters will be able to travel on the extended Green Line of Namma Metro in December. The much-awaited commercial operations from Yelachenhalli to Anjanapura are likely to start by December.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said that the line will be opened to the public in mid-December.

A few days ago, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (southern circle) Abhai Kumar Rai had issued a sanction letter for introduction of commercial operations with riders. The BMRCL is complying with the directions of the Commissioner on passenger safety, electrical and signalling.

“The CRS has given some tasks and BMRCL will finish them in 15 days,” said Mr. Seth.

The 6-km line with five stations will help residents living on either side of Kanakapura Road and NICE road. Residents have demanded that BMRCL and BBMP ensure easy access to metro stations and robust last-mile connectivity prior to commissioning the line.

The corporation had set several deadlines for opening the line, but missed them due to various hurdles, including COVID-19 and labourers returning to their hometowns during the lockdown. Last year, the BMRCL had announced that the line would be opened by August, but then extended the deadline. Under Phase II of the Namma Metro project, the extended Green Line on Kanakapura Road is the first reach to be opened for commercial operations.

When asked about whether the BMRCL has any proposal to revise fares while opening the new line, Mr Seth said, “Not at this stage.”