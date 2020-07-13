BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

IBC Office July 13, 2020
0 24 Less than a minute

NEW DELHI

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has launched various digital initiatives in order to cater to varied customer requirements in the country.

The company has introduced DSDNxt (Digital Service Drive Next), under which it will offer web check-in for vehicle service, real-time service status updates and online payment of bills, among others.

The German carmaker has also brought in ‘Pay at your convenience’ initiative, under which it has tied up with several banks to offer various kinds of payment mechanism to customers through credit cards, including an EMI option for a tenure up to 12 months and a zero-cost EMI option for three months.

“As a customer-centric brand, we believe in the integration of digital technology in our entire value chain, from design and development to production, and finally to sales and service,” Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

Towards this strategy, the company has rolled-out customer service initiatives under digital program DSDNxt, the vehicle digital reception system (vDRS), and WhatsApp for business, he added.

“These initiatives will ensure real-time service updates to our customers remotely, ensuring utmost convenience,” Schwenk added.

vDRS will allow customers to stay connected during the vehicle service from the comfort of their homes.

Besides, the company will also connect with customers through WhatsApp to share updates such as the next service due date, allotment of service consultant, service estimate, service status, etc, the automaker said.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 13, 2020
33

Reliance Industries market cap zooms past Rs 12 lakh crore mark

July 13, 2020
24

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 pc to Rs 75/tablet

July 13, 2020
25

Indian GDP to contract 7.5 pc if COVID vaccine is delayed, 4 pc in base case: Report

July 13, 2020
23

Last warning to Trisha Krishnan

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker