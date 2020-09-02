ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Meghna Akash for Sri Vishnu’s next

September 2, 2020
Megha Akash made her acting debut with the movie LIE. Nithiin is the hero in that movie. Nithiin has again worked with Megha Akash for the movie Chal Mohan Ranga. However, these two movies have failed to attract audiences. So Megha Akash has found it tough to be going in Tollywood.

Nevertheless, she has been busy with her Tamil commitments. According to the latest update, Megha Akash has signed a Telugu movie. It is known that talented actor Sri Vishnu has given his nod to act in the direction of a debutante Hasith Goli.

The director worked as an associate for the movies Mental Madhilo, Brochevarevarura under the direction of Vivek Atreya. Sri Vishnu is the hero in both the projects.

Now, Sri Vishnu was impressed with Hasith’s story and given his nod. Megha Akasha has been finalized as the female lead in this movie. TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal are the producers.

