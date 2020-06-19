Meghana Raj leaves a heart-felt note for late hubby

Actress Meghana Raj, who lost her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja – who was just 35, finally took to her social media page to talk about her late husband. Meghana, who is incidentally expecting their child, says that Chiru is a piece of her soul and will remain with her as long as she breathes. She posted an adorable picture of the two of them, with this heartfelt note, which had everyone from the film industry as well as her close friends pouring out their love and best wishes for her.

This is what she wrote: “CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru.

An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I am home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU.”