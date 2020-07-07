Meghana holds prayer meet for Chiru demise

Popular Kannada actor ChiranjeeviSarja (39) breathed his last on June 7 leaving his family members and fans grieving.

The young star had suffered a massive heart attack.

Weeks after the sad demise of Chiru, his wife Meghana Raj, organised a special prayer meet for Chiranjeevi, at her residence. Family members and friends reportedly took part in the prayer meet held on July 7, exactly one month after Chiru’s demise.

Meghana, who is expecting a baby soon, penned an emotional post on Instagram and shared pictures from the prayer meet.

She wrote, “My Dearest Chiru …. Chiru is a CELEBRATION… has always been, is and will always be… I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile… what he has given me is most precious… MY FAMILY..the JUST US… together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA! (sic).”