ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Meghana holds prayer meet for Chiru demise

IBC Office July 7, 2020
0 35 Less than a minute

Popular Kannada actor ChiranjeeviSarja (39) breathed his last on June 7 leaving his family members and fans grieving.

The young star had suffered a massive heart attack.

Weeks after the sad demise of Chiru, his wife Meghana Raj, organised a special prayer meet for Chiranjeevi, at her residence. Family members and friends reportedly took part in the prayer meet held on July 7, exactly one month after Chiru’s demise.

Meghana, who is expecting a baby soon, penned an emotional post on Instagram and shared pictures from the prayer meet.

She wrote, “My Dearest Chiru …. Chiru is a CELEBRATION… has always been, is and will always be… I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile… what he has given me is most precious… MY FAMILY..the JUST US… together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA! (sic).”

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 7, 2020
90

Source of infection in 8,836 Bengalureansstill remains a mystery

July 7, 2020
54

Guru Raghavendra Bank ex-CEO found dead in his car, suspect as suicide

July 7, 2020
57

15 cops from Whitefield division test positive for Covid-19

July 7, 2020
89

BBMP rents beds from private contractors, charges Rs. 800 per day

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker