Medical Oxygen Plant Launches at Mcggan Hospital

Shivamogga: A Medical Oxygen Plant has been opened at the Mcggan Hospital premises with the aim of ensuring that there is no shortage of oxygen for the treatment of corona positive patients in the District.

Dr. Siddappa, Director of Shimoga Institute of Medical Science said that 10 year tender is given to Proxiar India Pvt Ltd for the installation of a Medical Oxygen Plant.

Currently, a 13 KLD Efficiency Medical Oxygen Tank has been commissioned and will be able to meet the hospital’s demands. The plant has been adapted to ensure oxygen availability in the District in the wake of increasing corona prevalence. As the corona intensifies, there is a lack of Medical Oxygen from the original manufacturers. He said the oxygen plant was now available in the hospital premises and there would be no shortage of Oxygen.

HFNC and ventilator equipment is being used for corona positive individuals who need oxygen. A person needs 10 to 60 liters per minute of Medical Oxygen and is being maintained without any trouble. Mcggan Hospital is of a 950-bed facility that provides adequate treatment for corona patients and can no longer wait for Oxygen to anyone.

Dr.Siddappa, The Director of SIMS has acknowledged the Member of Parliament and Deputy Commissioner, with thanks for the implementation of the Medical Oxygen Plant in the Hospital premises.