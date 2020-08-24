Medical negligence case of 26-year-old – Case handed over to COD

Udupi

Several concerns were raised after 26-year-old Raksha supposedly passed away due to medical negligence. In this regard, a video conference was held with the chief minister, state home minister, health officers, police officers to discuss handing over of Raksha’s body and case. As per a government order, the case is being handed over to Corps of Detectives (COD). Meanwhile, a detailed report in the matter is also being sought by the superintendent of police, said Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking at a press meet held at Press Club in Kadiyali on Monday, August 24, Bhat said, “A seven-member medical experts committee has been formed to investigate the case. The team includes Dr Chandrashekha Adiga, Uday Shankar, Rama Rao, Dr Umesh Prabhu, Dr Smitha Shenoy, HOD, Dr Nagarathna. The committee will be required to submit a detailed report within five days. An official order regarding the matter will be issued soon.”

On handing over the wrong body to the family, Raghupathi Bhat said, “The ambulance driver and ‘D’ grade staff are responsible for this blunder. The administration has already issued notice to them and will take action.”

Further, regarding the time for handing over the body has been fixed from 9 am to 6 pm. One of the family members will be required to identify the body. Upon confirmation, the body will be covered up. A medical officer is directed to be present in this process, the MLA added.

“For the past few months, the health departments officials have been subjected to great stress. However, such mistakes are unacceptable and are not be repeated in the district again. Doctors should be careful when dealing with such cases,” Bhat said.