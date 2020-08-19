Measures to increase corona inspection: DC KB Shivakumar

Shivamogga: Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar has instructed to increase the number of checks to detect Corona cases in the District.

He held a District Surveillance Committee meeting on Wednesday at the Meeting Hall of DC office.

There are currently 19 mobile teams for the collection of swab and 63 inspection teams at the Primary Health Center level. Swab collection should also be started at private hospitals in Shimoga city limits. He said five mobile teams would be mobilized for the purpose.

Currently, 1200 sample tests are being conducted every day through the RTPCR which should be increased to 1500. Similarly 600 tests are being conducted through RAT and this should be increased to 1200. 500 test every day at Mcggan Hospital, 500 in VDRL. He also said that the swab test would be started at Subbaiah Medical College in a couple of days and that 500 tests should be taken every day.

Home Quarantine to Increase:

Action should be taken to increase the amount of home quarantine practically in Shivamogga city and Bhadravathi. Ensure home quarantine equipment is in place and ensure continuous monitoring. Triaz Centers which are being opened for Corona Positive patients health check-ups.

At least 6 people in rural areas and at least 10 primary contact infections in urban areas should be identified and tracked. Actions will be taken against Ayurvedic doctors deployed at Covid Care Centre who hesitates to go on duty. He informed to issue notice to those doctors who have taken unauthorised leave, he said.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer ML Vaishali, SIMS Director Dr Siddappa, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Rajesh Surgihalli and others were also present.