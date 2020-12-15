ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Mea Culpa’: Dulquer Salmaan unveils the poster of the Sarath Appani starrer

IBC News Bureau December 15, 2020
Sarath Appani is all set to entertain his audience in his upcoming film, ‘Mea Culpa’. Mollywood’s heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has launched the first look poster of the film through his social media handle. The poster features Sarath Appani with a knife with a thrilling expression.

“All the best to Sarath Appani and his team for their brand new project Mea Culpa, directed by Navaz Ali and produced by Shareef under the banner of AMA Group. Looking forward to watching a good thriller, guys. Best of luck,” Dulquer Salmaan said launching the poster.

Written and directed by Navaz Ali, ‘Mea Culpa’ has Sarath Appani and Teena Sunil in the lead. Dileep Ahammed is the cinematographer. Jovin John is the editor Rakesh Kesavan is the music composer for ‘Mea Culpa’.

Sarath Appani, who is popular for playing the antagonist in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Angamaly Diaries’ was last seen in ‘Sachin’.

The actor has projects like ‘Bernard’, ‘Pyali’, ‘Kaliyan Cottage’, ‘Chunkamkittiya Attinkoottam’, ‘Charam’ and ‘Mission – C’ in the pipeline.

