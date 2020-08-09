Mbappe likely to return against Atalanta after completing training session

Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to play Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday.

While working out solo, Mbappe was seen with the ball at his feet and even took a few shots at goal as the 21-year-old suggested he could be fit for some action on Wednesday night, Goal.com reported.

The Frenchman injured his right ankle late last month in the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne with early reports indicating he’d be out for at least three weeks, meaning he would miss the Atalanta game.

Mbappe’s recovery, however, appears to be defying early expectations and he was named in the PSG’s travelling squad to face Atalanta.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel previously hinted that Saturday would be a defining day for Mbappe and his hopes of playing in the Champions League clash next week.

“The deadline is short, super short. We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta. But I do not expect too much,” Goal.com quoted PSG boss as saying.

PSG will face Atalanta in Lisbon, Portugal on August 13.