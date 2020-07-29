ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Mayuri to play a different role in ‘Adyanta’

IBC Office July 29, 2020
0 24 Less than a minute

Actress Mayuri who recently surprised everyone by getting married during the lockdown. On the work front, the actress is set to play a different role in the movie ‘Adyanta’, the first look of the movie has already been released and the teaser will be released soon.This is a psychological thriller film directed by Puneeth Sharman. Director Puneeth Sharman who has worked with many popular Telugu directors including Rajamouli is directing this movie. He also had 14 years of experience in the Telugu film industry, and directed two movies.

The story revolves around strange events taking place in an estate. “There are many shades of my character in the film. My look will be completely changed in this movie. There are different kinds of characters in my role in this movie. We were shooting at an estate on the outskirts of Bangalore. Most of the shootings are held during nights, the movie also has a love story,” said Mayuri.

‘Adyanta’ is a women-oriented movie. “People are liking reality, along with being subject-oriented and such kinds of movies should be made very often. I give importance to such stories,” she added. New actor Dilip is making his debut through this movie.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 29, 2020
22

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni are captains who like to listen: Suresh Raina

July 29, 2020
25

Jason Holder wants England to tour Caribbean

July 29, 2020
22

Domestic star Rajat Bhatia announces retirement from all forms of cricket

July 29, 2020
22

We’re going to try to win every game: Javi Gracia after being appointed Valencia manager

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker