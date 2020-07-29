Mayuri to play a different role in ‘Adyanta’

Actress Mayuri who recently surprised everyone by getting married during the lockdown. On the work front, the actress is set to play a different role in the movie ‘Adyanta’, the first look of the movie has already been released and the teaser will be released soon.This is a psychological thriller film directed by Puneeth Sharman. Director Puneeth Sharman who has worked with many popular Telugu directors including Rajamouli is directing this movie. He also had 14 years of experience in the Telugu film industry, and directed two movies.

The story revolves around strange events taking place in an estate. “There are many shades of my character in the film. My look will be completely changed in this movie. There are different kinds of characters in my role in this movie. We were shooting at an estate on the outskirts of Bangalore. Most of the shootings are held during nights, the movie also has a love story,” said Mayuri.

‘Adyanta’ is a women-oriented movie. “People are liking reality, along with being subject-oriented and such kinds of movies should be made very often. I give importance to such stories,” she added. New actor Dilip is making his debut through this movie.