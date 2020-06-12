Mayuri ties knot with long-term boyfriend Arun

Mayuri Kyatari has tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend on Friday, 12 June. The Kannada actress has married Arun, who works in a private firm, in simple event in the presence of their family members.

As per the reports, they have been childhood friends and have been in a relationship for about 10 years. The couple tied the knot in at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar in Bengaluru.

They married as per the Hindu customs between 3 and 4 am on Friday. The couple wanted to tie the knot in a grand event, but the plans went for a toss due to the lockdown restrictions as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-10 aka coronavirus.

The actress had given a hint of her wedding two weeks ago when she shared a picture and said that she was “feeling special.” Their relationship has been approved by both the families.

Mayuri Kyatari, who hails from Hubballi, was an anchor, before making her debut in TV serial Ashwini Nakshatra. The daily soap earned her a lot of popularity and she became a household name among Kannadigas.

She entered Sandalwood with Krishna Leela, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Thereafter, she went on to act in over 10 movies that include 8MM Bullet and Raambo 2. Her next movie is Pogaru, which has Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads.