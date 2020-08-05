Mayuraa to team up with Rachita for remake film

RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra and actor Rachita Ram are coming together for the remake of the Tamil hit, Kolamavu Kokila. The original is a black comedy crime drama made by Lyca Productions. Featuring Nayanthara in the lead, it was written and directed by debutant Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was declared a commercial success when it was released in 2018.

Calling Kolamavu Kokila a universal subject with interesting content that can be told in many languages, Mayuraa says, “The talks are just in the initial stages. We are in discussions with Lyca for the remake rights, and it is just a matter of closing the deal.

We want everything to get confirmed before making an official announcement, and that’s when we will reveal the producers, cast and crew.” The filmmaker is planning to give the script a regional touch.

If everything goes to plan, this will be Mayuraa’s second directorial after Kannad Gothilla. Interestingly, Rachita and Mayuraa were previously supposed to come together for a project earlier, whic ultimately didn’t happen. Mayuraa is now once again looking forward to working with the actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Ramesh Aravind’s 100, and Ek Love Ya, directed by Jogi Prem. She has also completed shooting for her Telugu debut,

Super Machi.In addition to these, Rachita has Veeram, Lilly, April, Daali, and a yet-to-be-titled project to be helmed by Pushpaka Vimana director Ravindranath ready to go on floors.