Mayor quarantines himself as assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru Mayor Goutham Kumar and all the other staff members in his office have gone into home quarantine after his personal assistant tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Mayor’s office has been sealed and will be reopened after sanitisation and fumigation is completed.

The Mayor’s PA might have contracted the infection from a civic contractor, with whom he had a detailed discussion.

BBMP Leader of Opposition Abdul Wajid as saying that a formal statement about the Mayor going into home quarantine was due for a long time. He said there was nothing wrong in clarifying suggesting there should not be any taboo regarding this. He cited the example of Gandhinagar MLA (Members of Legislative Assembly) Dinesh Gundu Rao and his family went into home quarantine after two of his gunmen and staff tested positive.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer of Joint Commissioner rank, and two other BBMP staff members have also tested positive. One zonal office of the BBMP was also sealed off after the staff members in the office also tested positive.

As a result, a meeting that was to be held by Revenue Minister and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Vice-Chairman R Ashoka was postponed.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar has now decided to stop the entry of the public into the BBMP headquarters temporarily till July 24. For complaints and feedback, a drop box will be kept at the entry gate of the head office and the Commissioner encouraged the public to use BBMP’s online platforms to raise issues.

It may be recalled that Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had also gone into home quarantine after members of his family tested positive.

Earlier, Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad had also gone into home quarantine after one member of his staff tested positive.