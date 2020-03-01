Mayabazar faces piracy trouble, Appu requests fans to watch it in theatres

Maya Bazaar 2016 cinema was released last Friday and looks to be a hit. While in this success time, the film has received shocking news.

‘Maya Bazaar’ is facing piracy problem. The film got leaked on Tamil rockers, Telegram on the second day of its release. This has left the team worried. Piracy problem is increasing for Kannada cinemas in recent time. Piracy fraudsters, who kept an eye on stars, are now pirating all the movies. They would have targeted this film because of the response it is receiving from all over.

“Content oriented movies are coming out in Kannada this year. Mayabazar 2016 has also been praised by the audience. Encourage such good movies by watching it in theatres,” requests Puneeth Rajkumar in his recent live video on Instagram.

Mayabazar 2016 goes international

It was quite delight to watch a US based dance group, foot tapping to the title song of Mayabazar 2016. The recently released film by debutant director Radhakrishna Reddy has already garnered a lot of praise from movie lovers and the the film’s producer Puneeth Rajkumar did not shy away from sharing another huge milestone made by the team.

Puneeth recently shared a dance video of a dance group from Minneapolis grooving to the film’s title song. The actor also shared that the film would release in US on March 6th. The fun video went viral since it was posted by the actor who himself can be seen showing his cool dance moves in the film.

This is the second film released under PRK Productions. Radhakrishna Reddy directed this film, where as Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govindu have invested in it. Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Chaitra Rao, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Rai, Sudharani have acted in this film.