Master to premiere on OTT on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, released in theatres on January 13 during Pongal holiday.

Master follows John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Sethupathi), who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.

Vijay said he is “glad” that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.

“I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,” the actor said in a statement.

Kanagaraj said it is “extremely fulfilling” to have the film’s global digital release on Amazon.