ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Master to premiere on OTT on January 29

IBC Office January 27, 2021
0 70 Less than a minute

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.
The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, released in theatres on January 13 during Pongal holiday.
Master follows John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Sethupathi), who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.
Vijay said he is “glad” that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.
“I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,” the actor said in a statement.
Kanagaraj said it is “extremely fulfilling” to have the film’s global digital release on Amazon.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 27, 2021
75

Will distribute sale deeds to all the industrial site allotters within 15 days: Jagadish Shetter

January 27, 2021
74

Create a team to clean Mysuru outer ring roads

January 27, 2021
55

‘Congress has forgotten basic ideology, instigating violence’: Nalin

January 27, 2021
96

BJP, JD(S) join hands for council Chairman-Deputy Chairman election

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker