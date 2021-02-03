Mass detentions after Putin critic Navalny jailed

Moscow

Nearly 1,400 people were detained in Russia during Tuesday’s protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, rights monitors say.

In Moscow, riot police were filmed beating demonstrators with batons.

Navalny, 44, was earlier jailed for three-and-a-half years for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence. He says the case was fabricated.

He returned to Russia in January after being treated in Germany for a near-fatal nerve agent attack last August.

Navalny says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack with the Novichok agent, describing him as a “poisoner”. The Kremlin denies the allegation.

The EU, the US and the UK have all condemned Tuesday’s court verdict, demanding the opposition leader be immediately released.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Moscow after the court’s decision.

Soon there were violent scenes in the capital, with video on social media showing police beating and arresting those who came out to support Navalny. One journalist was seen being hit on the head with a baton by a police officer.

Russia’s OVD-Info human rights monitors said 1,116 people were detained on Tuesday in Moscow, and 246 in St Petersburg, the country’s second-largest city.

Another 15 people were held in smaller Russian cities.

The authorities have not commented on the reported numbers.

Last month, thousands of people had been detained during two days of protests across the country.

Navalny has been accused of breaking the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement that required him to report regularly to Russian police.

His lawyers say the accusation is absurd as the authorities knew he was recovering in Berlin from the nerve agent attack that nearly killed him in Russia.

Addressing the court shortly before the sentencing, Navalny said the case was being used to frighten the opposition: “This is how it works: they send one to jail to intimidate millions.”

On the Novichok chemical attack, he said: “Using the FSB [Federal Security Service of Russia], Putin attempted to commit murder. I’m not the only one – many know this already and many others will. And this is driving the thieving little man in the bunker crazy.

“No matter how much he tries to look like a geopolitician, he took offence at me because he will go down in history as a poisoner.”

Navalny’s return to Russia on 17 January triggered mass protests in support of him, many of them young Russians who have only ever experienced President Putin’s rule.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack on him, and rejects the conclusion by Western experts that Novichok – a Russian chemical weapon – was used.

Navalny accuses Putin of running an administration riddled with corruption, and recently released a YouTube video featuring an opulent Black Sea palace which, he alleged, was a Russian billionaires’ gift to the president. More than 100 million people have watched the video.

On Saturday Arkady Rotenberg, a billionaire businessman close to Putin, said he owned the palace and had bought it two years ago.

But on Sunday some protesters brandished gold-coloured toilet brushes, a symbol of their anger about the palace. For a second weekend, crowds defied bitter cold and a massive deployment of riot police, and more than 5,000 were arrested, according to OVD-Info group.

OVD-Info says it is an independent Russian media project, which gets crowdfunding in Russia and its donors include the Memorial human rights group and the European Commission.

Navalny was already serving a 30-day sentence in connection with the embezzlement case, which he denounces as politically motivated.

In recent days police have arrested many of Navalny’s top aides, who assist him in his Anti-Corruption Network (FBK).