Mask not mandatory for solo motorists: BBMP

Following widespread complaints that marshals are indiscriminately cracking down on people for not wearing masks, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday clarified that masks are necessary only when there are two or more people in a car or the rider is with a pillion on a two-wheeler.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said: “If a person is driving his or her car and is alone, then there is no need for a mask. If there is more than one person traveling in the car, then the mask is a must. Two-wheeler riders need not wear a mask if they are riding solo; it’s must if there is a pillion rider.”

Mask is not mandatory while running, jogging or walking. The BBMP has so far penalised 83,673 people for not wearing masks and collected Rs 1.6 crore in fine from the offenders. With BBMP marshals conducting rigorous checks on motorists for mask-rule compliance, there have been allegations that action against people is often arbitrary since there is no clarity on the rule.

‘Mask not must while running, walking’

Girish BJ, working in Whitefield, said he was driving to his office when he was penalised at Sarjapur signal. “I was alone in the car. Why should I wear a mask? It’s suffocating to drive with a mask,” Girish said.

College student Nalin Gupta, riding from Sarakki to Jayanagar, was penalised Rs 100 for not wearing a mask. “I was wearing a full-face helmet. How can I wear a mask under a visor and ride?” hesaid. A senior official working with Covid taskforce said it’s not mandatory to wear masks while running, jogging or walking.