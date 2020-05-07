BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Maruti Suzuki India to resume production at Manesar plant from May 12

IBC News Bureau May 7, 2020
New Delhi

Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited has said that it will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start the production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety,” the company said in a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Economic activity is slowly resuming in pockets of the country as the coronavirus lockdown has entered its third phase in accordance with guidelines issued by the government.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

