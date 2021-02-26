Marshals Covid-crash weddings, fine violators

Marshals in Bengaluru have turned gatecrashers and are turning up uninvited at weddings and other private functions with the State Government reenforcing stricter Covid guidelines. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had recently announced that marshals would be deployed to ensure that people followed Covid norms at weddings and other gatherings in the wake of clusters emerging in the state capital. Marshals duly began their duty on Wednesday.

They attended over 50 weddings to ensure they were Covid-compliant, and in one case, slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 at a choultry in south Bengaluru for violations. “Since it was the first day we decided to go easy. But from Thursday, we will not be lenient. Venue owners will be heavily penalised if norms are not followed. Citizens need to be scared,” said Col Rajbir, chief of marshals in Bengaluru.

At most places, marshals were welcomed and attendees heeded their advice. They were even treated to lunch at one venue. However, at some events people were not pleased to see them. Some marshals said that they are not pleased with the latest assignment.

“These are private events, and it is not nice to do this. We already face a lot of humiliation standing at places and checking people not wearing masks. We are not treated well here too. The government should instead stop public and government functions where all Covid norms are flouted,” said a marshal, not wanting to be named.