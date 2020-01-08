Margosa Road TenderSURE work at slow pace, riders in chaos

The snail’s pace of TenderSURE work on Margosa Road, the lifeline linking northwest Bengaluru to central and southern parts of the city, is unleashing chaos on the roads of Malleswaram. This is exasperating residents, motorists, shopkeepers and people frequenting hospitals.

Several stretches of the road are paved with gravel with no topping. Clumps of mud on the street make riding and driving arduous tasks. The pavements demand some tightrope walking.

The work began in January 2019 and was slated to end in December. While the deadline has expired, BBMP officials say only a 300-metre sidewalk on one side from Maramma Temple Circle to 18th Cross may be ready in another two weeks. Though they asserted the project will be completed by March, it seems highly unlikely as work has been taken up only on one side of the pavement along the entire road length.

BBMP officials blamed the delay on lack of sufficient space to execute the project and also the widespread roots of trees on either side of the road.

“We are trying to expedite the work and have nearly 40 labourers at any given point of time. Tree roots and underground pipeline work are slowing it down,” an official said, adding that any effort to take up more space only ends up further choking the road.

The 1.6km-long Margosa Road cutting through Malleswaram links Maramma Circle Temple to Mahakavi Kuvempu Road and is widely used by people heading from Yeshwantpur and Rajajinagar to commute to Malleswaram Circle, Seshadripuram, Majestic, City Market, Chamarajpet and other areas.

The road is lined with residential plots as well as commercial establishments including hospitals, educational institutions and eateries among others. Some of the city’s oldest and prestigious educational institutions too are stone’s throw away. The road comes under three wards: Malleswaram, Kadu Malleshwara and Rajamahal.

Malleswaram corporator Jaypal N said, “I’m aware of the troubles faced by motorists due to the tardy pace of work, which is not only slowing down traffic but also kicking up dust in the air. Since the stretch comes under major roads, I don’t directly have a say but I have apprised the authorities concerned and asked them to speed it up.”

“We’ve been dealing with the situation for many days. We have tried to bring it up at ward committee meetings but corporators say since it’s a TenderSURE road they don’t have a say and won’t be able to help us with the deadline,” said Rekha Chari, president, Malleswaram resident welfare association.

A manager at Laxmi Maternity Home on Margosa Road said, “Things have become very problematic for patients. Most of them pregnant woman, who have a hard time walking on the gravel. Our security guards have to handhold them.”

“Last week, a patient in labour was brought in but the ambulance didn’t have a place to stop. Finally, our nurses had to carry her on the stretcher for some distance because pushing the stretcher on wheels was not an option,” she said.