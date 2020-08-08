Many ‘to let’ houses have no takers

On account of the increasing incidence of coronavirus infection and permission given to employees to work from homes, a large number of people have vacated their houses in the city. It has become a common scene to come across ‘to let’ boards in front of houses and stalls in almost all the areas in the city.

The city has over 15 lac buildings of which over 10 lac are residential. As per an estimate, over 50,000 houses are now lying vacant in the city. Even though house owners are ready to bring down the rent and the advance amount by 10 per cent, people are not showing interest it is learnt.

In the past, summer holiday was the season when large scale movement of families happened and houses were vacated. But now, many have left their houses out of fear of maintaining families when work is scarce and business is dull. Children at the same time, have no school. This time, owners of small hotels, stalls, chat stalls etc have also vacated houses and returned to their native places.

Linga Shetty, who owns a house in Girinagar, said that his house has been vacant since the last four months and because of corona fear, no one has come forward seeking to occupy it, even though the ‘ to let’ board has been hung. He said even though he offered to bring down the rent and advance amount, he has not got a tenant. A real estate agent, Krishnappa, concurred. He added that because of the employment problem and an uncertain future, many have migrated to their hometowns. Many hope that things will improve once the corona issue is permanently addressed.