Many people in Tollywood are drug addicts: Sri Reddy

Controversial actress Sri Reddy is now talking about the drug racket case. The actress made sensational remarks that not only Bollywood and Sandalwood but also Tollywood is intoxicated. She has released a video on social media regarding the same.

Sri Reddy has alleged that many people in the Telugu film industry are drug addicts. She has also claimed that many celebrities often hold rave parties and use of narcotic drugs. She said that these parties will be held in big hotels where drugs are allegedly being used. Not only that, girls who arrive to attend the party will be raped after being given drugs. She further said that if she is given security, the names of those who take drugs in Tollywood will be revealed.

Sri Reddy accumulated a lot of attention in the Telugu states with her accusations on the sexual exploitation of female actors in Tollywood. She did half-naked protest against the culprits in Film Nagar, Hyderabad in 2018. Since then, she has been revealing the names of celebrities from the Southern film fraternity and targeting them with casting couch allegations.