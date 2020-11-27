Mansore’s ACT-1978 is a film everyone must watch: Ashika Ranganath

For Raambo 2 actress Ashika Ranganath, Thursday evening was a memorable one. She got to step out into a cinema hall after nearly eight months and she watched the recently released Mansore directed ACT-1978. The actress has been all praise for the film ever since and even took to her social media pages to urge everyone to watch the film.

Ashika said, “I got to step into a cinema hall after over eight months. It was an unparalleled feeling. And what made this outing even more worthwhile was the fact that I got to watch a film like ACT-1978. This is a wonderful content oriented cinema, which everyone must watch. This talks about very pertinent issues in the society today which people need to know and the filmmaker has handled this subject beautifully. The fact that such a film has been made in Kannada is a matter of pride. Also equally commendable are the performances by the big cast, be it Yagna Shetty or Achyuth Kumar sir, everyone has acted naturally. I take this opportunity to wish the team all the very best and hope that the film does even better and has more people stepping into the cinema halls to watch it as it is the kind of film that demands a big screen experience. I watch the film with my film maintaining social distancing and with my mask on, and I urge you to do so too.”

ACT-1978 was the first new Kannada film to release after the pandemic. This week, there are three new films that have hit the screens.