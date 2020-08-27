Manmohan Singh to blame for paltry flood relief: Ashoka

VIJAYAPURA

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh was responsible for the meagre funds released by the Centre for flood relief in 2019.

“Because of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms chalked out by Singh, we failed to get sufficient funds for relief works,” he said, after a review meeting in Vijayapura district.

“Though we suffered a loss of Rs 35,000 crore last year, the Centre released only Rs 1,860 crore. We have urged the PM to review the norms, so that we can get more relief funds in future,” he said. This year, the state has suffered losses of Rs 4,500 crore due to floods, and the government requested Rs 4,000 crore. “We are confident it will be released at the earliest. The Centre has released Rs 395 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund,” he said.