Manipur govt announces schemes for sportspersons, artistes

Imphal

The Manipur government has decided to provide benefits to sportspersons and artistes who have brought laurels to the state and the country.

The announcement was made on the third anniversary of the BJP-led government in the state on Sunday with Chief Minister N Biren Singh declaring that it was “the biggest ever” scheme for the welfare of the sportspersons and artistes of the state.

Around Rs 7.36 crore and Rs 5.70 crore respectively will be required for the newly announced “Chief Ministers Akhannaba Sanaroisingi Tengbang (CMAST)” and “Chief Ministergi Artiste Singgi Tengbang (CMAT)” schemes respectively, a press release issued by the chief minister’s secretariat said.

Under the CMAST scheme, suitable employment in government services would be provided to sportspersons winning medals in international events, on the basis of criteria to be laid down by the

The scheme would also support the sportspersons for purchasing costly sporting items, Singh said.

Cash awards for Olympians who bag gold, silver, bronze and partipants will be given Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Under the scheme, the government would provide incentive of upto Rs 2 lakh per annum to around 250 local clubs of the state.

The scheme would also include lifetime pension scheme for unemployed sportspersons and coaches of 50 years and above who have represented the state or the country either in national or international tournaments, he said.

As for renowned artistes, the CMAT scheme has been designed to encourage the artistes in performing arts, literary arts and visual arts.

The scheme is targeted for the benefit of around 4,000 artistes a year.

The chief minister said, under the CMAT, pension will be extended to around 1,000 artistes who are 60 years and above.

The pensioners will include awardees, gurus and non- awardees who have contributed in preserving the tradition, culture and art forms of Manipur.

Acknowledging the achievements of various artistes, the scheme would provide financial assistance to the award winners in the national competition and festivals, it said.