Mangaluru firing probe to complete by March 24: Govt

IBC News Bureau February 25, 2020
BENGALURU

The magisterial probe into the December 19 police firing in Mangaluru following the anti-CAA protest is likely to be completed on or before March 24, the government informed the high court on Monday.
The court is hearing a PIL filed by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and former Mangaluru mayor K Ashraf against police firing during the protest.

Advocate general Prabhuling K Navadagi said once the report is submitted, the same will be placed before the court. The petitioners have sought a special investigation team to probe the firing, alleging bias on part of Mangaluru police.

Students detained, released after 5 hours
Bengaluru cops detained four students for around five hours on Monday for protesting police action against anti-CAA activists in Delhi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The four students had gathered in front of Town Hall with placards in the morning. According to Saqib Idress, 24, one of the students who was detained: “We were questioned for half an hour and then made to wait in the police station till 4 pm.”

