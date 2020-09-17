Mangalore University draws up plan to tackle drug menace among youth

Mangaluru

Syndicate members of Mangalore University, Ravichandra P M and Ramesh K, addressed a joint press conference, here, on Thursday September 17.

“Today, the drug issue is on the rise and unfortunately the students are victims of drugs. We have witnessed several cases where drugs led to suicide among youth. Taking a serious view of these developments, added effort to create awareness about the drugs within the university jurisdiction will be held. The university syndicate meeting will discuss this issue in particular and plan of action will be drawn,” they said.

“We have also formed committees in every college to address this issue and strengthen the committee effectively. NSS and NCC will also be trained to create awareness on drugs. Awareness of drugs such as awareness programme, forming a taskforce, demanding stringent law against drugs from the government. It is not only the duty of the police and the government but also of the public to collectively work on it.”

