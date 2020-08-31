Manchu Lakshmi Condemns Media Trail On Rhea

After late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s much criticized interview came out recently, some lent their support for the actress, while others termed the whole exercise a PR attempt. Interim, actress Manchu Lakshmi released a statement condemning the media trail and witch hunt on Rhea Chakraborty. She says that she thought a lot whether she should respond or not on the issue. “I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way.”

Lakshmi also stated that she would have asked colleagues to stand up for her, if something like this had happened to her.

“I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don’t speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I’m standing up for my colleague,” she concluded.