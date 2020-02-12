Man commits suicide after killing landlady, also tried to kill her family

A 35-year-old private company employee allegedly bludgeoned his 36-year-old landlady to death and attempted to murder her paralysed husband and daughter at their ground floor house before committing suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his first floor home in Hegganahalli, off Magadi Road, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident came to light around 10.45am, when a woman from the neighbourhood visited the house of Lakshmi Shivaraj, a garment factory employee. She was shocked to see Lakshmi’s body in the hall, her daughter Chaitra lying unconscious on a cot and husband Shivaraj sitting helplessly in a pool of blood. The neighbours alerted Rajagopalanagar police.

Cops rushed to the spot and sent Shivaraj and Chaitra to a nearby private hospital. They suspect Lakshmi and Chaitra were attacked with a blunt object and the killer tried to slit Shivaraj’s throat before fleeing.

Within minutes, police found Rangadhamaiah, 35, a factory employee and Shivaraj’s tenant, hanging from the ceiling in his single bedroom house on the first floor of the same building. “We found a knife in Rangadhamaiah’s stomach, which he apparently used to stab himself before committing suicide,” a police officer said.

N Shashikumar, deputy commissioner of police (north) confirmed Rangadhamaiah was the killer and he planned to eliminate the entire family of Lakshmi as she abruptly discontinued her affair with him.

The DCP said CCTV footage from an adjacent building had captured Rangadhamaiah entering Lakshmi’s house around 12am and coming out by 4am. “Having thought he had killed all three, he attempted suicide by stabbing himself. He later hanged himself,” Shashikumar said.

Citing preliminary probe, Shashikumar said Rangadhamaiah had an affair with Lakshmi. But recently Chaitra, 16, and Shivaraj, 38, who runs a provision store in the area, convinced Lakshmi to stay away from Rangadhamaiah, which left him furious and determined to eliminate her entire family.

Shivaraj is in the intensive care unit (ICU), while his daughter is still unconscious. “We are waiting for Chaitra to gain consciousness to record her statement about the incident. Her father is not in a state to speak,” the DCP said.

Shivaraj, who owns the building, suffered a stroke a few years ago, which left him paralysed. He and his wife, Lakshmi, had shifted to Bengaluru from Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru district. Rangadhamaiah, who was from Chitradurga, had rented the house on the first floor six years ago. His wife died last year due to ill health. He sent his two children to his native place and stayed back in Bengaluru.