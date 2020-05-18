Man blackmails friend with private photos, extorts Rs 4.5 lakh

A 21-year-old man extorted Rs 4.5 lakh from his friend after blackmailing her with their photographs he had taken during their college days.

The woman approached cybercrime police after she found multiple social media profiles in her name that had posted objectionable material. North CEN crime police registered a case on Friday against Abdul Jawad.

The woman met Jawad three years ago when she joined a degree college. “We became close friends and I introduced him to my parents. We used to visit hotels and restaurants after college hours and Jawad used to take photos of us there. Later, he started showing his true colours. He threatened to share my pictures on social media and demanded money. I’ve already paid Rs 4.5 lakh to silence him,” she said.

However, she recently noticed that Jawad had created profiles in her name in various social media platforms and posted objectionable content and photos to spoil her reputation. Probe is on to trace the suspect.

Woman attempts suicide over photo with ex-lover

A 27-year-old woman drank toilet-cleaning acid in a suicide attempt after her former boyfriend sent her a picture of their private moments to her husband. Hebbagodi police booked Ranjit of Chandrapura on Friday.

The woman worked as a housekeeper in a bank and met Ranjith, who ran a PG in the same building. He invited her for his birthday party in December. He took her to his house and allegedly photographed her.

A few months later, she married another man. Ranjit recently sent her the photos he had taken and demanded that she have a relationship with him. When she did not respond, he forwarded the photos to her husband and sister. The woman allegedly attempted suicide, but her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital. She is out of danger now. Police are searching for Ranjit.