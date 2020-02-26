Man advice woman on dress code, also films her during jogging

A 30-year-old woman who was warming up at a Mathikere park where her husband was jogging on Sunday morning was in for a rude shock: a middle-aged man not only gave her a piece of unsolicited advice on dress code but also filmed her on his mobile.

The man showed the video to other women in the park and they too joined him in telling her what she should be wearing in a park meant for families.

The woman approached a relative working with the police department, and after a few hours, DCP (north) N Shashikumar called her and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

According to the woman, the incident happened around 10.30am at JP Park in Mathikere. While she began to warm up, her husband went for a 30-minute jog. After she finished warming up, the woman removed her sweater and got ready for the workout, and her husband, who returned from the jog, wanted to film her exercising. The woman is a fitness instructor.

Meanwhile, a stranger who was moving around on his two-wheeler inside the park, stopped a few metres away from the couple, parked his vehicle and walked towards her.

“He said, ‘Wearing such clothes is not allowed in this park. This is a family place and not like Cubbon Park or Lalbagh’. He took out his mobile and started filming me,” the woman said.

The woman was startled and her husband told the stranger his wife was not wearing anything objectionable. When the husband tried to reason it out with the stranger, the latter began speaking rudely. The husband promptly filmed the stranger’s uncouth conduct.

The man walked towards a few middle-aged women taking a stroll in the park and spoke to them about the couple. “He told us he showed my video to the women and they also objected to the way I had dressed. One of the women questioned me in a very low tone why I was doing such a thing when I was clearly not doing anything wrong,” she said.

The shocked couple went back to their house in the same area, where they have been living for a year. They are regulars at the park on weekends but Sunday was the first time they were in for the humiliating experience. “I contacted my relative who works with police’s Parihar women’s helpline. A few hours later, I received a call from a DCP who apologised,” she said. “It is a family park, which is why I felt safe to wear what I wore,” she said.

“There was an argument between two parties over dress code. However, the situation was brought under control by locals who intervened. No police complaint was filed,” Yeshwantpur police said.