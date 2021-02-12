Mallikarjun Kharge to become next leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha

Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the party said on Friday.

Following Azad’s retirement, the Congress had written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the leader of the opposition post, which will fall vacant after Azad’s tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ends on February 15.

Azad is a member of the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, which does not have an Assembly currently after it was made a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The grand old party could not get the leader of the opposition’s post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total number of seats in the Lower House for claiming the post.

The other choices of Congress for the post were Anand Sharma, currently the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha; former Union minister P Chidambaram; and ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. All of them fit the bill in one way or the other.