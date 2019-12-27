Malgudi express rail tragedy

An alert loco pilot of the Mysuru-Yelahanka Malgudi Express averted a major tragedy after the train derailed near Binny Mills, minutes before reaching Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) City railway station on Thursday morning.

Though there were no casualties, the accident delayed several trains on the route, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

One of the wheels of engine jumped the track, but the loco pilot managed to stop the train in the nick of time, ensuring no bogie was impacted. The incident took place around 11am and when the train was 1 km away from KSR City station. The train was delayed for nearly two hours.

According to Indian Railways, one of the axles of the engine got cut, causing the derailment.

EK Rajeev, the loco pilot, sensed danger and made an emergency stop. “Because of his alertness and immediate action, the train travelled just 22 meters and stopped,” added railway officials.

A relief and tool van was rushed to the spot to re-rail the train. After restoration, the train with 16 coaches left the spot at 12.36pm and reached KSR Bengaluru at 1pm.

Divisional railway manager Ashok Kumar Verma, chief rolling stock engineer RVN Sharma and other officers supervised the restoration work. The reason for derailment will be known only after an inquiry.