Malavika Mohanan opens up about preparing for her film, ‘Master’

Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Master’ is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year, and his fans have been waiting eagerly for the film’s release. A lot is being said and read about the film. Malavika Mohanan, who is playing the female lead in the film, has already started prepping up for the movie.

The actress has reportedly urged director Lokesh Kanagaraj to give her dialogues and scene details a week before the shoot so that she can well practice the dialogue and match the perfect emotion of the scene during the shoot.

Malavika Mohanan started her career in the Malayalam cinema industry, and became popular with her Bollywood debut ‘Beyond The Clouds’. Malavika Mohanan already marked her debut appearance in Tamil by playing a supporting role in Rajinikanth‘s ‘Petta’.

The post-production works of ‘Master’ have resumed last Tuesday after the break due to the Pandemic. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist in the film, and his face-off scenes with Vijay will be a special one for the fans. ‘Master’ is bankrolled by XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studios, and it has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.