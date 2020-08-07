Malavika Mohanan flirtatiously teases a fan

Kerala beauty Malavika Mohanan is eagerly waiting for the arrival of much hyped movie ‘Master’. In this action drama, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Tamil star Vijay. The beautiful and talented actress is hoping that this film Master will take her to the next league. It is known news that Malavika Mohanan was supposed to make her debut in Telugu film Industry with the young and happening actor Vijay Devarakonda starrer ‘Hero’ but it got shelved. Recently Kerala beauty Malavika Mohanan engaged in a Q&A session with her fans and one of them asked her to give her a “Umma” and she obliged.

Malavika Mohanan flirtatiously teased a fan of hers on Twitter. One of the fans asked Malavika Mohanan if he could get a ‘Umma’ from her as it is his birthday and Malavika stunned him by sending his ‘Umma’ through her reply.

Malavika Mohanan knows how to engage the people on internet and use the advantage of social media. The actress is popular for sharing her stylish and steamy photoshoots.

Her upcoming film Master also has Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in pivotal roles, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.