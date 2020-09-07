Malaika Arora releases an official statement as she tests Covid positive

Malaika Arora, who had started shooting for her show amid the new normal, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram handle and released an official statement.

Malaika updated the fans about her health and said that she is asymptomatic. Her post read, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support.”

Soon after Malaika posted her statement, celebs and friend from the industry wished her a speedy recovery. Neena Gupta wrote, “Good luck to you” while Rahul Khanna wrote, “Get well soon”. Even the fans flooded her post with ‘get well soon’ comments.

Yesterday, Malaika’s beau and actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for the deadly virus. The actor had started shooting for his projects. Updating about his health, he wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun.”