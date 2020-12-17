Major First Look: Adivi Sesh in army uniform

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babus is producing a big budget movie Major in which Adivi Sesh is playing the lead role. On the occasion of Adivi Sesh’ birthday, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter to release the first look poster of Major. Adivi Sesh is playing the titular role as 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan in this film Major which is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Coming on the first look poster of Major, Adivi Sesh is seen wearing an army uniform aiming his gun at enemies.

The film Major has Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in the crucial roles, which is produced under Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies banners. The makers have wrapped up 70 percent of the shoot of this Pan India bilingual film which will hit the theatres in summer 2021.

Recently during the media interaction, Adivi Sesh spoke about Major and said, “When we were attending the 10 year memorial event of 26/11 in Mumbai in the year 2018, I saw a poster that was dedicated to Major Unnikrishnan, which we have replicated in this flick, too. The 26/11 incident forms a highlight of Major, and it also show that Major Unnikrishnan was as a son, a colleague, a friend and a soldier.”