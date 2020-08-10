Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Trend creates a World Record

Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday and all of social media went viral about the actor’s birthday. Each and every celebrity wished Mahesh Babu on the occasion. The actor decided to stay away from the birthday celebrations and he even requested his fans to avoid social gatherings considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He planted a tree in his residence and spent his birthday along with his family. His birthday trend created a world record and crushed all the current records. Fans of the Superstar gifted their favourite actor a world record making this birthday memorable for the actor.

The Superstar’s fans broke all the records in style and registered over 60.2 million tweets with the hashtag #HBDMaheshBabu. This is the biggest ever trend in the world on twitter till date. Over 1.28 lakh people participated in the trend which is also a new record. The motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata that was released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday received an exceptional response and left everyone in delight. Mahesh Babu is not in a hurry and he would join the sets of the film only after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. Parasuram directs Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Thaman is on board to compose the tunes.