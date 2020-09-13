Maharashtra CM announces ‘My Family-My Responsibility’ campaign to battle coronavirus

Mumbai

In the wake of the rise of cases of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the launch of ‘My family-My responsibility‘ from September 15 to fight the pandemic.

Under this campaign, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reach out to every family residing in the financial capital and will provide medical help and guidance if needed.

“Let’s practice these guidelines on Individual, Family and Social levels for a COVID-free Mumbai,” BMC tweeted this morning.

The three-pronged approach to taking preventive precautions in personal, family, and public life mentioned by the civic body in the notification posted on Twitter are 1) Maintain safe distance, of at least 2 meters between each other. 2) Use masks regularly and properly 3) Wash your hands regularly and use sanitizer properly.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra at present has as many as 2,80,138 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 7,28,512 have been cured and 29,115 have died after contracting the virus.

India’s COVID-19 recovered patients have seen a “steep exponential rise” from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is “nearly” 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

“India’s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise – from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases),” Union Health Ministry tweeted.