Maharashtra Assembly pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on the first day of the state legislature’s monsoon session on Monday, describing him as a sensitive human being who treated others with respect.

Mukhejee, 84, died in an army hospital in New Delhi on August 31.

Speaking on the condolence motion in the Legislative Assembly, Thackeray said he first met Mukherjee when the latter visited his home ‘Matoshree’ here with NCP chief Sharad Pawar as part of his campaign for the presidential polls.

“I realised he was a sensitive human being who treated others with respect. This is a rare quality,” Thackeray said.

The chief minister recalled that when Mukherjee, as president, was in Mumbai a few years ago, he got a call that the visiting dignitary wanted to meet him.

“I went to the Raj Bhavan with Aaditya (Thackeray’s son) and Mukherjee told me he never thought he would be the president. ‘But the Shiv Sena openly supported my candidature and facilitated my win. Unfortunately Balasaheb Thackeray is not with us now and my tenure is ending’,” the chief minister said recalling Mukherjee’s words.

Thackeray also said Mukherjee congratulated him on the Shiv Sena’s win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

“Showing gratitude is also a rare quality, otherwise after getting the chair of power everything is forgotten,” Thackeray said.

The chief minister also paid homage to former chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, and former legislature members Anil Rathod, Chandrakanta Goyal among others, who died recently.

“The previous Sena-BJP alliance owed a lot to the Goyal family since several meetings would be held at her (Chandrakanta Goyal’s) residence. I remember Chandrakanta tai and Ved Prakashji,” Thackeray said referring to Ved Prakash Goyal, who was the BJP’s treasurer for a long time.

Union minister Piyush Goyal is the son of Chandrakanta Goyal and Ved Prakash Goyal.

The condolence motion was supported by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other members.

Fadnavis while paying tributes to Mukherjee described him as an excellent parliamentarian and statesman.

He also paid tributes to former chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.

He said the last name Nilangekar was given to the leader by the state legislature.

“In 1962, three Shivajirao Patils were elected. The then speaker told him that you will be called Nilangekar,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader also said that Nilangekar gifted a traditional Maharashtrian nine yard saree to Indira Gandhi who wore it at a function in Mumbai.

“Nilangekar became revenue minister in Sushilkumar Shinde’s cabinet at the instance of Sonia Gandhi. He felt it would be improper to be a minister after serving as chief minister, but she said he would do a good job since the state is facing drought,” Fadnavis said.

Nilangekar was a Congress loyalist and despite being a friend of (former prime minister) V P Singh, he refused to join his government as a Union minister, he added.