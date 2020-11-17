Maha pays homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary

Mumbai

Top leaders from various political parties and commoners paid homage to the founder-patriarch of Shiv Sena, the late Balasaheb Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son and Minister Aditya Thackeray besides ministers, leaders of other parties, and paid floral tributes at the late leader’s memorial at Shivaji Park.

In a message, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said: “A heartfelt tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray whose leadership, eloquence and contributions will rule forever in the hearts of the Marathis.”

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s work as “an effective orator, cartoonist and political commentator” are of special significance and political activists are reminded of his ever-vigilante attitude.

Similarly, Congress leader and Minister Ashok Chavan paid homage to the memory of Bal Thackeray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis saluted the late leader who remained committed to his thoughts and speeches while Prasad Lad described him as the “Hindu Hriday Samrat, Nationalist, enlightening leader”.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande questioned why despite coming to power since one year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed to construct a memorial to Balasaheb Thackeray at the site near the Shivaji Park.

Scores of Shiv Sainiks and followers converged at the Shivaji Park and offered their tributes to the late leader who passed away at the age of 86 on November 17, 2012.