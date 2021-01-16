“Magic Plant”: 7 ways to use Aloe Gel

Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty secret that has been passed down from mother to daughter- Aloe Vera! Well, they were not wrong, Aloe gel is packed with vitamins and anti-oxidants that works as healing agents. Additionally, its gel is high in water content making it an immaculate hydrator. Here are a few ways where Aloe Gel can do wonders to your body.

Under eye treatment

One can use Aloe Vera under their eyes and leave it overnight to help with dark circles, under-eye bags, or just simply to soothe the eyes after a long day of staring at screens. Given that it is light in nature and rich in anti-oxidants it hydrates the skin under your eyes without posing many risks to the thinner and more sensitive skin around the eyes.

Primer

Aloe gel is highly viscous and gummy in nature. This helps it sit and set tight on the skin helping to lock the moisture in and forming a protective layer to deter any debris or any makeup from congesting your pores. It even helps minimize the visibility of pores under your makeup.

Soothe irritated skin

The gel of aloe vera plant contains compounds rich in Vitamin A, C, and E which are all potent antioxidants. This means the damage caused by free radicals from being out in the sun too long is minimized and any sun damaged areas are soothed.

After shaving or waxing

Shaving or waxing can leave our skin irritated with the blades running over our skin or the pulling, tugging, and hot wax while waxing. We are often left with razor burns, mildly burnt patches, or in extremely severe cases, the top layer of the skin being ripped. Aloe gel’s anti-bacterial, anti-oxidant properties help heal and soothe these micro-wounds. Moreover, being rich in water content it has cooling properties which further helps soothe and heal the skin.

Hair-styling gel

You can use Aloe Vera gel on damp hair instead of over-the-counter serums, as a great natural styling substituent. It has a pH level of 4.5 which closes hair cuticles thereby controlling hair frizz. Additionally, being a great hydrator, it keeps your hair healthy and hydrated.

Moisturizer or a facemask

98 per cent of aloe vera gel is water which makes it an excellent hydrator, and a perfect lightweight moisturizer for all skin types. It’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory property is exploited for keeping acne and skin breakouts at bay. You can simply apply it as a moisturizer for some instant and long-lasting hydration or even use it as a face mask to help soothe irritated skin and a fresh glow.

Hair conditioner

After washing your hair you can simply apply the aloe vera gel on your hair and sit with it for at least 10 minutes before washing it out, or you can even mix it with other essential oils like coconut or almond oil to give it a boost.