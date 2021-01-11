Madras Sappers band performs at Tipu Sultan Palace

The Madras Sappers (MEG) Military band performed live at the Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the nationwide 72nd Republic Day celebrations being organised at historically important locations in various cities having linkages with the country’s freedom struggle and history.

As part of the event, the Army band from MEG and Centre, Bengaluru performed Patriotic songs and martial tunes to a special audience of “corona warriors” from various fields including doctors, nurses and lab technicians.

The construction of the Summer Palace, located within the fort walls of Bengaluru, commenced in 1781 under Hyder Ali and was completed during the reign of Tipu Sultan in 1791.