Madonna to create her biopic; Amy Pascal to produce the film

Pop Music Icon Madonna is all set to direct and co-write a film about her life and career. The 62 year old star would be teaming with Oscar-winning ‘Juno’ screenwriter Diablo Cody for the script. The untitled movie has been bagged at Universal Pictures, and would be produced by Amy Pascal. The casting of the film is not yet revealed.

In a statement, Madonna shared, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.” She also opened up about the impact music had on her life. She strongly believes to share the roller coaster ride of her life with her voice and vision.

Madonna has earlier directed two feature films, ‘Filth and Wisdom’ (2008) and ‘W.E’ (2011) – both which were well received and applauded by the audience. The upcoming project is also reported to be a reunion of Madonna and Pascal who had earlier made the 1992 sports comedy ‘A League Of Their Own’.