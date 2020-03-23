Madonna calls Coronavirus “the great equalizer” in bathtub clip

The Queen of Pop, Madonna declared coronavirus as the “great equalizer” in a video she shot while in a bathtub.

The pop star shared her thoughts and feelings about this ongoing pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people worldwide and infected many others. The clip that featured her taking a soak in a milky tub strewn with rose petals, saw her saying, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

She went on to add, “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

She also shared a photo of herself posing in the tub for a photo with flowers covering her modesty. While ardent Madonna fans cheered her on, others took offence and slammed her on social media.

Early this week, she also posted a video of her singing about wanting to eat fried fish at 3 am amidst quarantine.